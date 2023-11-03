Gaints placekicker Graham Gano needs surgery and is placed on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants placekicker Graham Gano is going to have surgery on his left knee and will be placed on injured reserve. Giants coach Brian Daboll announced the decision Friday, adding the team has signed Cade York off the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The Giants (2-6) are in Las Vegas to play the Raiders (3-5) on Sunday. Gano, who was hitting his field goal attempts at a roughly 90 percent rate since signing with the Giants as a free agent in 2020, was 11 of 17 this season, missing three of his last four kicks.

