Gainey scores at the buzzer, No. 1 Tennessee’s season-opening win streak hits 10 in win over Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored on a driving layup as time expired and finished with a career-high 23 points as No. 1 Tennessee extended its season-opening winning streak to 10 games, beating Illinois 66-64. After Illinois tied the game at 64 on the second of two free throws by Kasparas Jakucionis with 5.7 seconds left, Gainey took control. The Vols’ senior guard inbounded the ball to Igor Milicic, got it back and raced three-quarters the length of the court and scored over Jakucionis as time ran out. Tennessee has won its first 10 games in a season for the first time in 25 years. Jakucionis scored 22 points for Illinois (7-3). Tre White had 11 points and Kylan Boswell and Will Riley added 10 apiece.

