Gaines scores 22, helps UAB rally for 74-70 victory over SMU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines finished with 22 points and scored the final five points of the game at the free-throw line to rally UAB to a 74-70 victory over SMU on Sunday night, closing out the regular season of the American Athletic Conference.

Gaines’ run of foul shots came after Efrem Johnson sank a pair to give SMU a 70-69 lead with 1:14 left to play.

Gaines added six steals for the Blazers (20-11, 12-6). Christian Coleman posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. added 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Alejandro Vasquez scored 14.

Zhuric Phelps finished with 18 points to lead the Mustangs (20-11, 11-7). Chuck Harris added 17 points and Tyreek Smith scored 10.

Vasquez scored 12 points to help UAB take a 33-29 lead into halftime. Gaines scored 15 after the break.

