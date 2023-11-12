Gaines scores 20, UAB upends Maryland 66-63

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 20 points and UAB used a 13-0 run in the second half to defeat Maryland 66-63 for third place in the Asheville Championship. The Blazers held on despite missing their last six shots and making three turnovers in the last 6-plus minutes. They made 7 of 8 free throws in that stretch, the last by Gaines with 9.8 seconds left. The Terrapins’ game-tying shot attempt failed to hit the rim and they were 3 of 13 in the last six minutes. Alejandro Vasquez scored 15 points, 14 in the second half going 8 of 8 from the line, for the Blazers. Jahmir Young led Maryland with 14 points. The Terrapins lost to Davidson 64-61 in the tournament opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.