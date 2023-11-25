Gaffney scores 19 points and Arizona State bounces back to beat Vanderbilt 82-67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alonzo Gaffney scored 19 points and Jose Perez scored 15 points and Arizona State beat Vanderbilt 82-67. in the third-place game of the Vegas showdown. Gaffney’s 3-pointer with 13:49 remaining before halftime put the Sun Devils up 13-11 and they led the remainder. Jason Rivera-Torres’ layup brought the Commodores within 21-20 with 9:17 before intermission, but Arizona State proceeded to outscore Vanderbilt 23-9 and led 44-29 at halftime. van Taylor scored 25 points — one off tying his career high — for Vanderbilt.

