Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury

PARIS (AP) — A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open has handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round. The 36-year-old Frenchman says he has a strained left wrist and can’t continue. He battled Sebastian Baez for nearly four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier before beating the Argentine 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a first-round match that ended at 12:18 a.m. local time Wednesday. Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.