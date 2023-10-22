Gael Monfils wins Nordic Open for 12th ATP Tour title and first in nearly two years

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Gael Monfils has won his 12th ATP Tour title and his first in almost two years by beating qualifier Pavel Kotov in three sets in the Nordic Open final in Stockholm. Monfils rallied to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 and claim a second title at the event. He also won it in 2011. The 37-year-old French player was the oldest finalist in the tournament’s history. The No. 109-ranked Kotov came through two rounds of qualifying and four more in the tournament proper to reach the final and lost just one set along the way. Monfils’ last title came in Adelaide in January 2022.

