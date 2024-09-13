Gadecki continues an impressive run in Guadalajara and reaches her first WTA semifinal

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Olivia Gadecki continued her impressive run in Mexico by advancing to the Guadalajara Open semifinals after beating Martina Trevisan 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The 22-year-old Australian is ranked 152nd. Gadecki converted eight of 10 break-point chances Friday to beat Trevisan, who was a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2022, and reach a WTA semifinal for the first time. In the semifinals, Gadecki will play Camila Osorio, who defeated Kamilla Rakhimova, 7-6 (6), 6-1. In the other semifinal, fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia is awaiting the outcome of the quarterfinal between Marina Stakusic and fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech.

