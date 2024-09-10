Gadecki beats Sloane Stephens and next faces second-seeded Collins in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Olivia Gadecki has upset 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3 to move into a second-round contest against second-seeded Danielle Collins at the WTA Guadalajara Open. Seventh-seeded Viktoria Kudermetova beat Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 and advanced to meet Camila Osorio, the 22—year-old Colombian who eased past Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-2. Jelena Ostapenko is the top seed in Guadalajara in the week after winning the U.S. Open women’s doubles title.

