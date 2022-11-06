Gabriel’s goal keeps Arsenal top with 1-0 win at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Gabriel’s second-half goal was enough to keep Arsenal top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Chelsea that further underlined the Gunners’ title credentials. The Brazilian center-back was on hand to steer in a corner from Bukayo Saka in the 63rd minute at Stamford Bridge following a largely dominant performance by the visitors against a toothless Chelsea side. The win lifts Arsenal back atop the standings, two points ahead of Manchester City. For Chelsea, it was another disappointing performance that will add pressure on manager Graham Potter, especially coming off a 4-1 loss at his former club Brighton last week.

