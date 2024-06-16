Gabrielle Rose proves age is just a number as she competes in US swim trials at 46

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabrielle Rose is proving age is just a number at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. At the age of 46, Rose is by far the oldest athlete at the meet — earning her place among more than 1,000 entrants exactly two decades removed from her last appearance. Rose represented her native Brazil at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the U.S. at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney. After she failed to make the American team in 2004, it appeared her competitive career was largely over. But she began her comeback a little over a year ago, and it led to a personal best in the heats of the 100-meter breaststroke. Against all odds, Rose earned a spot in the evening semifinals.

