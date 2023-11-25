Gabriela Jaquez, No. 2 UCLA women cruise past Niagara 97-46 at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored a game-high 23 points and Londynn Jones had 21 as No. 2 UCLA beat Niagara 97-46 at the Cayman Islands Classic. Angela Dugalic added 14 points and had seven rebounds for the Bruins, who scored the game’s first 23 points. Niagara finally got on the board when Destiny Strother made a pair of free throws with 2:19 left in the first quarter. She finished with 16 points for the Purple Eagles. A day after beating No. 6 UConn, UCLA gave some rest to some of its starters. Center Lauren Betts played five minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.