Gabriela Jaquez has 21 points, 15 rebounds to lead No. 9 UCLA over Arizona 66-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez had 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Kiki Rice scored 20 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Arizona 66-58. Rice shot 9 of 12 from the field and scored 10 of her points in the first quarter, while Jaquez scored 10 points in the third quarter. Esmery Martinez scored 15 points for Arizona and Kailyn Gilbert added 14 points. UCLA led 31-28 at halftime and 48-43 after three quarters and always seemed to have an answer for Arizona. Lauren Betts had six points after missing four games for an undisclosed medical reason.

