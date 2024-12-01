Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another, No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington 49-21

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 1 Oregon closed out an undefeated regular season with a 49-21 victory over Washington. Oregon, also ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings, had already locked up a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten title game. The Ducks will face Penn State, which defeated Maryland 44-7 earlier Saturday. Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan helped the Nittany Lions secure a berth. Gabriel completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards, and Jordan James ran for 99 yards and two scores for the Ducks

