Gabriel Pirani scores twice during second-half stoppage time as DC United rallies past Nashville 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Pirani used both feet to score a pair of unassisted goals during second-half stoppage time after Christian Benteke netted his league-leading 22nd goal and D.C. United rallied from two down to stun Nashville SC 4-3. The come-from-behind victory leaves DC United (9-13-10) in a three-way tie with Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two matches left in the regular season. DC United trailed 3-1 when Benteke used assists from rookie Jacob Murrell and Mateusz Klich to score in the 76th minute. Pirani, who subbed into the match in the 67th minute, followed with his fifth and sixth goals of the season — scoring left-footed in the fourth minute of stoppage time and right-footed in the seventh to pull out the victory.

