Gabriel Pec scores in 4th straight game, Galaxy close in on West’s top seed with 2-1 win over Austin

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljić scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute, Gabriel Pec became the second Los Angeles player to score in four straight matches this season and the Galaxy moved closer to wrapping up the top seed in the Western Conference with a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Sebastian Driussi evened it in the 55th minute for Austin, but it wasn’t enough as it was eliminated from MLS postseason contention. Joveljić and Pec both have 15 goals this season for the Galaxy, who are six points ahead of Los Angeles FC and on the verge of finishing first in the Western Conference for the first time since 2011.

