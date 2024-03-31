Gabriel Pec scores first MLS goal as Galaxy beats Sounders 1-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec scored his first MLS goal in the opening minutes and John McCarthy had his first shutout of the season to help the LA Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0. LA (3-0-3) leads the Western Conference and is tied with Cincinnati atop the MLS with 12 points. Pec blasted a one-touch shot that ricocheted off the hands of goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the net in the fourth minute and the Galaxy led the rest of the way. The Sounder were shutout for the second time, and have scored just four goals, this season. McCarthy finished with three saves.

