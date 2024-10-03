Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig spark Galaxy to 3-1 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored early in the second half and had assists on two Riqui Puig goals from there as the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Neither team scored until Connor Ronan took a pass from Djordje Mihailovic and found the net in the 45th minute to give the Rapids (15-12-5) a 1-0 lead at halftime. It was the first goal of the season for Ronan and the second of his two-year career. Pec pulled the Galaxy (18-7-7) even in the 50th minute when he used assists from Mark Delgado — his seventh — and defender Maya Yoshida — his first — to score for the 14th time this season. Pec picked up an assist when he set up Puig in the 58th minute for the go-ahead score.

