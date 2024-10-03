Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig spark Galaxy to 3-1 victory over Rapids

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Galaxy defender Miki Yamane, left, kicks the ball away from Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navarro in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored early in the second half and had assists on two Riqui Puig goals from there as the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Neither team scored until Connor Ronan took a pass from Djordje Mihailovic and found the net in the 45th minute to give the Rapids (15-12-5) a 1-0 lead at halftime. It was the first goal of the season for Ronan and the second of his two-year career. Pec pulled the Galaxy (18-7-7) even in the 50th minute when he used assists from Mark Delgado — his seventh — and defender Maya Yoshida — his first — to score for the 14th time this season. Pec picked up an assist when he set up Puig in the 58th minute for the go-ahead score.

