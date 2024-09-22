Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig combine for 2 goals, 3 assists as Galaxy beat Whitecaps 4-2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec scored a goal with two assists, Riqui Puig added a goal and an assist and the LA Galaxy beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2. Pec’s one-touch finish of a loose ball opened the scoring in the 35th minute and an own goal by Vancouver’s Sebastian Berhalter made it 2-0 in the 50th. Joseph Paintsil and Puig also scored for the Galaxy. Brian White scored in the 63rd minute and Sam Adekugbe’s first career MLS goal capped the scoring in stoppage time. LA is the first team in MLS history to have four players score at least 10 goals in the same season: Dejan Joveljic (14), Pec (13), Puig (11) and Paintsil (10).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.