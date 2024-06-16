Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic propel Galaxy to 4-2 victory over Sporting KC

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec had a goal and two assists, Dejan Joveljic added one of each and the Los Angeles Galaxy doubled up Sporting Kansas City 4-2. Joveljic scored his 10th goal of the season, unassisted in the 40th minute and the Galaxy (8-3-7) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. LA took a two-goal lead in the 54th minute when Pec took passes from Joveljic and defender Miki Yamane and scored for a fifth time this season. It was the third assist of the campaign for Joveljic. Stephen Afrifa scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 66th minute — to pull Sporting KC (3-10-5) within 2-1.

