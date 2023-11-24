Gabriel passes for 400 yards as No. 13 Oklahoma beats TCU, 69-45, to help Big 12 title hopes

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 Oklahoma defeat TCU 69-45 and improve its chances of reaching the Big 12 championship game. Drake Stoops caught a career-high 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Sawchuk ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners, who won their final regular-season Big 12 game. They will join the Southeastern Conference next season. Josh Hoover passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns for TCU. The Horned Frogs failed to become bowl eligible a year after playing for the national championship.

