Gabriel mimics Gyokeres in cheeky goal celebration in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet and then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker’s trademark goal celebration. After heading in Arsenal’s third first-half goal in the Champions League, Gabriel linked the fingers of his hands and placed them over his eyes, before laughing with his teammates. It was most likely a dig at Gyokeres, the Sweden striker who has quickly become one of European soccer’s hottest properties. That is how Gyokeres celebrates his goals and he has scored plenty of those this season.

