Gabriel Jesus leads Arsenal to 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and second place in Premier League

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus has scored one second-half goal and set up another for Bukayo Saka as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to keep the pressure on Premier League leader Liverpool. Jesus received a throw-in from Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 65th minute, drove toward goal and sent in a shot that deflected into the net off the heel of Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner. The Brazil striker then turned provider as he led a counterattack and passed the ball across to Saka to score from just inside the area in the 72nd. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 89th minute for Forest. Arsenal moved into second place above Manchester City and two points behind Liverpool.

