Gabriel Jesus ends drought as Arsenal beats Leeds 4-1 in EPL

By MATTIAS KAREN The Associated Press
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, April 1, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus has ended a six-month scoring drought by netting twice as Premier League leader Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 to maintain some breathing space atop the standings. Jesus converted a first-half penalty for his first goal since Oct. 1 to give Arsenal the lead and then made it 3-0 with a simple finish from close range in the 55th. Ben White added the second goal shortly after the halftime break and Granit Xhaka headed in a late fourth as Arsenal maintained an eight-point gap over defending champion Manchester City, which has a game in hand. Leeds pulled a goal back with a deflected shot by Rasmus Kristensen but the loss leaves the visitors just a point above the relegation zone.

