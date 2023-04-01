Gabriel Jesus ends drought as Arsenal beats Leeds 4-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus has ended a six-month scoring drought by netting twice as Premier League leader Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 to maintain some breathing space atop the standings. Jesus converted a first-half penalty for his first goal since Oct. 1 to give Arsenal the lead and then made it 3-0 with a simple finish from close range in the 55th. Ben White added the second goal shortly after the halftime break and Granit Xhaka headed in a late fourth as Arsenal maintained an eight-point gap over defending champion Manchester City, which has a game in hand. Leeds pulled a goal back with a deflected shot by Rasmus Kristensen but the loss leaves the visitors just a point above the relegation zone.

