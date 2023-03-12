Gabriel Jesus back for Arsenal after injury during World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has made a matchday squad for Arsenal for the first time since sustaining an injury during the World Cup. Jesus was selected as a substitute for Arsenal’s Premier League game at Fulham. If he comes on it will be his first appearance since undergoing surgery on a medial collateral ligament injury on Dec. 6. Arsenal has hardly suffered in his absence. The team is still first in the Premier League and looking to go five points clear of Manchester City by beating Fulham. Jesus joined from City in the offseason for 45 million pounds ($54 million).

