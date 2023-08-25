Gabriel Jesus available for Arsenal again after knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is available again for Arsenal after making a recovery following knee surgery and could play against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Jesus has missed Arsenal’s opening two games after undergoing what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described as a “little procedure” days before the start of the season. Arsenal has beaten both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace with Eddie Nketiah starting up front. Arteta says Jesus “is looking sharp and he trained the full week really good so he’s ready go.”

