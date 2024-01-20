Gabriel helps Arsenal end 3-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Central defender Gabriel Magalhaes helped Arsenal solve its scoring problems as the Gunners ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Brazil international first headed in a corner in the 11th minute and then forced an own goal by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson from another set piece in the 37th. Leandro Trossard added the third after a quick counterattack in the 59th and substitute Gabriel Martinelli finished off the rout with two near-identical goals in injury time as Arsenal climbed above Aston Villa into third in the Premier League standings.

