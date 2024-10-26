Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lydia Ely]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and top-ranked Oregon routed No. 20 Illinois 38-9 to remain undefeated this season. Gabriel finished 18-of-26 for 291 yards and Oregon racked up 527 yards of total offense. Tez Johnson caught six of Gabriel’s passes for 102 yards and a score. The Ducks haven’t started a season with eight straight wins since 2013. It was Oregon’s third win over a ranked team this season.

