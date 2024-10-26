Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and top-ranked Oregon routed No. 20 Illinois 38-9 to remain undefeated this season. Gabriel finished 18-of-26 for 291 yards and Oregon racked up 527 yards of total offense. Tez Johnson caught six of Gabriel’s passes for 102 yards and a score. The Ducks haven’t started a season with eight straight wins since 2013. It was Oregon’s third win over a ranked team this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.