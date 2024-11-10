Gabriel breaks NCAA total TDs record and No. 1 Oregon downs Maryland 39-18

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lydia Ely]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns and the top-ranked Oregon Ducks remained undefeated with a 39-18 victory over Maryland. Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks, who were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced earlier this week. It was Oregon’s 14th straight win at home. Gabriel’s 3-yard scoring pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson early in the second half gave him 179 total touchdowns, breaking Case Keenum’s record of 178 at Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel added another TD pass before the night was over.

