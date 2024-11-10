Gabriel breaks NCAA total TDs record and No. 1 Oregon downs Maryland 39-18

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns and the top-ranked Oregon Ducks remained undefeated with a 39-18 victory over Maryland. Gabriel threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks, who were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced earlier this week. It was Oregon’s 14th straight win at home. Gabriel’s 3-yard scoring pass to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson early in the second half gave him 179 total touchdowns, breaking Case Keenum’s record of 178 at Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel added another TD pass before the night was over.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.