Gabe Madsen leads Utah to big early lead, 84-53 win over Utah Tech

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half when Utah took a double-digit lead and the Utes beat Utah Tech 84-53 on Friday. Keanu Dawes added 14 points and nine rebounds, Mason Madsen scored 12 points and Mike Sharavjamts 10 for the Utes (4-1), who were coming off their lone loss this season, 78-73 to Mississippi State. The Utes shot 48%, scored 18 points off turnovers and were plus-14 on the boards, led by Miro Little’s 11 rebounds. Little also had eight assists. Tennessee Rainwater and Hakim Byrd scored eight points each to lead the Trailblazers (1-4). Utah Tech shot 30%.

