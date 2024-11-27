Gabe Madsen hits season-best 7 3s, scores 27 points, Utah rolls past Mississippi Valley State 94-48

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen made a season-high seven 3-pointers and matched his season best with 27 points to lead Utah to a 94-48 rout over Mississippi Valley State. Madsen was 7 of 10 from long range and 10-of-13 shooting from the floor. Miro Little chipped in 16 points for Utah (5-1). Lawson Lovering added 12 points and Mason Madsen had nine points on three 3s. Arthur Tate made three 3s and scored 23 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-6), which has lost all six of its games to Power 4 conference teams on the road.

