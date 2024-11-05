Gabe Madsen hits 6 3s, scores 27 as Utah beats Alcorn State 100-59

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and his younger brother Mason Madsen added 15 points to help Utah beat Alcorn State 100-59 in the season opener for both teams. Mason Madsen made 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Keanu Dawes and Ezra Ausar scored 13 points apiece for Utah. Keionte Cornelius led Alcorn State with eight points. Gabe Madsen was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws and followed with a 3-pointer before Mike Sharavjamts and Hunter Erickson each hit from behind the arc in a 12-2 spurt that gave the Runnin’ Utes a 34-22 lead with 5:39 to go until halftime and Alcorn State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.