Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm after stellar Olympics

Gabby Williams is back with the Seattle Storm. Williams, who helped France win a silver medal at the Olympics earlier this month, signed a rest-of-season contract with the Storm on Tuesday. She will start play next week when the Storm return from their current road trip. It’s her third season with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.