Gabbie Hughes scores two goals, Ottawa beats Toronto 5-1 in first battle of Ontario

TORONTO (AP) — Gabbie Hughes notched a pair of goals and Ottawa picked up its first Professional Women’s Hockey League win, beating Toronto 5-1 in the league’s first battle of Ontario. After an 11-day break following their season opener on home ice, with its scheduled game at Boston on Monday postponed due to inclement weather, Ottawa matched Montreal for the most goals scored in a PWHL game.

