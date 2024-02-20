Gabbie Hughes scores twice in the second period, Ottawa beats Boston 4-2 to snap a five-game skid

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Gabbie Hughes scored twice in the second period, including a go-ahead goal, and Ottawa beat Boston 4-2 in the first of two games in three days against each other. Ottawa (3-0-4-3) won its first game since Jan. 23, snapping a string of five one-goal losses. Boston (2-2-2-4) dropped into sixth in the PWHL standings after its fourth straight loss. Daryl Watts, who played two seasons at Boston College, opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period by finishing a nice give-and-go with Brianne Jenner. Jenner also capped the scoring with 43.4 seconds left in the third on an empty netter. The teams combined for four goals in the second period. Hughes scored on a power play to make it 2-1, and her jailbreak goal put Ottawa ahead 3-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.