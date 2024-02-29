Gabbie Hughes nets winner as Ottawa beats New York 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Gabbie Hughes scored the game winner with 4:06 remaining in the third period to lead Ottawa to a 4-2 win over New York on Wednesday night. Savannah Harmon, Fanni Garat-Gasparics and Lexie Adzija, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots. Hughes scored the winner off her backhand from in close sending the 6,889 at TD Place to their feet. Chloe Aurard and Jaime Bourbonnais scored for New York, while Abigail Levy made 21 saves.

