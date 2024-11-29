Gabbert throws for 3 TDs to send Miami (Ohio) to MAC title game with 28-12 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 28-12 on Friday to secure a spot in the MAC Championship game in Detroit on Dec. 7. Keyon Mozee sealed it with a 27-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left. Connor Bazelak threw for 200 yards for Bowling Green.

