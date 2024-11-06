Gabbert throws 3 TD passes, Dzioban’s late field goals lift Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 27-21

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes, Dom Dzioban kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and Miami (Ohio) beat Ball State 27-21. Miami (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) has won five of its last six games and five straight in the series with Ball State. Dzioban’s field goals from 28 yards and a 39-yarder with 1:48 left were the only scoring in the fourth quarter. Kadin Semonza completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Ball State (3-6, 2-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.