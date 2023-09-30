Gabbert, Nicholson lead Miami (OH) over Kent State 23-3 in MAC opener

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert had a touchdown pass, Graham Nicholson kicked three field goals and Miami (OH) rolled to a 23-3 victory over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. The Redhawks (4-1) took a 13-3 lead into halftime after sandwiching two 40-yard fields by Nicholson around Gabbert’s 32-yard scoring strike to Cade McDonald. Nicholson’s 24-yard field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by Rashad Amos pushed the Redhawks’ lead to 23-3 after three quarters and completed the scoring. The Golden Flashes (1-4) led 3-0 in the first quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Andrew Glass before yielding 23 unanswered points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.