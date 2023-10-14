Gabbart accounts for four TDs as Miami (Ohio) beats Western Michigan 34-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw a pair of touchdown passes to Gage Larvadain and ran for two scores to propel Miami (Ohio) to a 34-21 victory over Western Michigan. Gabbert’s touchdown passes to Larvadain both came in the first quarter — covering 9 and 5 yards — as the RedHawks jumped out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back. Starter Hayden Wolff and Treyson Bourguet combined for 136 yards on 19-of-30 passing for the Broncos.

