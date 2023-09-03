Gabalis throws 3 TD passes, Britten scores three TDs as Tarleton State storms past McNeese, 52-34

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes and Kayvon Britten ran for two scores and pulled in a pass for a third as Tarleton State scored 35 straight points during a second-half run that carried the Texans to a 52-34 win over McNeese in a season-opening contest. Nate Glantz capped a 75-yard, 12-play drive to open the second half that gave McNeese a 24-17 lead, but the Cowboys were stampeded by five straight Tarleton State touchdowns.

