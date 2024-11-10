Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference. Bam Smith opened the scoring for the Texans with a 20-yard scoop-and-score on the third play of the game. Gabalis threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper to make it 28-14 in the third, but the Texans still led only 31-21 before Gabalis connected with Cody Jackson from 17 yards out to make it 38-21 midway through the fourth. Gabalis completed 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards. Cooper caught five for 117 yards.

