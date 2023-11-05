Gabalis accounts for 5 TDs to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis was 15-of-19 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing TD to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17. Kayvon Britten’s 14-yard touchdown run with 12:03 left in the first quarter gave Tarleton State the lead for good. Gabalis threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Trevon West and 22 yards to Darius Cooper before his TD run made it 28-10 with 19 seconds left in the period. Jerrell Wimbley and Jaylen Jenkins each had a rushing touchdown for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks finished with 208 yards rushing but lost each of their five fumbles. Tarleton State had 577 total yards, 188 rushing.

