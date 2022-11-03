G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Henderson is the top draft prospect in the G League, which opens its season Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. He reminds Hart of Derrick Rose. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was a No. 1 draft pick, rookie of the year, became an MVP and was a perennial All-Star before injuries changed his trajectory. Still, Hart hammers away on the comparison because he wants Henderson to keep getting better. The G League’s 22nd season kicks off Friday night, and the biggest draw in the league might be an 18-year-old who already looks very NBA-ready.

