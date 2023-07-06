G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers first round draft pick Scoot Henderson laughs during an NBA basketball news conference in Portland, Ore., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Mitchelldyer]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall. The G League Fall Invitational will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, pitting the G League Ignite against the Perth Wildcats. Just like last year’s games between the Ignite and Boulogne-Levallois — Henderson’s team from this past season against Wembanyama’s French team from this past season — the matchups will showcase at least three projected first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

