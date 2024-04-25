G Javian McCollum transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma hoops in scoring

ATLANTA (AP) — Guard Javian McCollum is transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma in scoring this past season. The 6-foot-2 McCollum started all 30 games for the Sooners, averaging 13.3 points. He set a school record by connecting on 94.3% from the foul line, including a stretch of 39 consecutive free throws. McCollum is a Florida native who played his first two college seasons at Siena. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Yellow Jackets. McCollum will team in the backcourt with Naithan Georgia, who led the Yellow Jackets in assists as a freshman. The Yellow Jackets went 14-18 in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as coach.

