Future of Olympic boxing body on agenda at IOC meeting on Wednesday

By The Associated Press
FiILE - The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. French security experts have expressed misgivings about size and complexity of the security operation that will be needed to safeguard Paris' ambitions for the unprecedented opening gala along the River Seine (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aurelien Morissard]

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The future of boxing’s long-exiled governing body within Olympic circles could be decided Wednesday at an IOC meeting called at short notice. The International Olympic Committee says its executive board will meet for a special session. That’s two weeks before a scheduled three-day meeting was expected to debate issues with the International Boxing Association. The IBA faces being reinstated or banished from IOC recognition it lost in 2019 over financial, sports integrity and governance concerns. Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ qualifying and final tournaments will be overseen by the IOC for the second straight games.

