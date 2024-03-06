Future British Open winners will have entry only to age 55 as organizers cut exemptions by 5 years

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Organizers of golf’s British Open say future winners will get five fewer years of guaranteed entry to the tournament. The Royal and Ancient Club says that starting from this year’s edition, winners will be exempt until the age of 55 instead of the previous 60. The change does not apply to former champions, who will retain their guaranteed places in the field until the age of 60. That means Tiger Woods, who is 48, will keep his exemption to play for 12 more years. The next British Open is played July 18-21 at Royal Troon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.