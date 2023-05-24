Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 26

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died. He was 26. Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, says he was euthanized due to the infirmities of old age. Nicknamed “Fu Peg,” he was purchased as a yearling for $4 million by Fusao Sekiguchi. He was trained by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale and ridden by Kent Desormeaux. Fusaichi Pegasus won the Derby as the 2-1 favorite, the first time a favorite had won since 1979. He retired with six wins in nine career starts and earnings over $1.9 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.