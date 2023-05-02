Furyk appointed US Presidents Cup captain for 2024 in Canada

Jim Furyk gets another crack at being U.S. captain. He’s been chosen to lead the Americans in the Presidents Cup in 2024 at Royal Montreal. Furyk was Ryder Cup captain in France in 2018 when Europe won. Mike Weir already has been chosen as the International team captain for 2024. Tony Finau got in a lot of golf last week. He won the Mexico Open by three shots over Jon Rahm. He also played the Par 3 course at Vallarta Vidanta with two of his five children. Finau describes himself as a part-time golfer and a full-time father.

